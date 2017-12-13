From the List: Clark County’s 5 largest banks

What are the largest largest banks in Clark County? We ranked them by total amount of deposits in Clark County. Figures as of 11/15/17

The top five are:

JPMorgan Chase: $1,106,531,000 in Clark Co. deposits; 15 Clark Co. branches Wells Fargo Bank: $1,070,137,000 in Clark Co. deposits; 9 Clark Co. branches Umpqua Bank: $920,006,000 in Clark Co. deposits; 11 Clark Co. branches Bank of America: $812,360,000 in Clark Co. deposits; 10 Clark Co. branches Riverview Community Bank: $601,407,000 in Clark Co. deposits; 10 Clark Co. branches

To view the rest of Clark County’s largest banks, check out the December 15, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, a description of services provided and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

