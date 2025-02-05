Linn Dee Stein gives $500k to NWABA in memory of husband, CRAIG Stein

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) has announced a transformational gift of $500,000 from Linn Dee Stein in memory of her husband, Craig Stein. This generous contribution represents the largest single gift in NWABA’s history and will play a pivotal role in expanding life-changing programs for individuals who are blind and visually impaired. This designated gift will ensure NWABA can continue to expand its programs, creating opportunities for children, youth, adults, and veterans who are blind or visually impaired to thrive.

“We are incredibly grateful to Linn Dee Stein for this transformational gift, which will have a lasting impact on our ability to serve individuals who are blind and visually impaired,” said Billy Henry, Founder & CEO of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes. “Linn Dee’s generosity will allow us to deepen our programs in Southwest Washington and Boise, Idaho, empowering participants to build confidence, independence, and the skills they need to achieve their full potential. This is a remarkable moment in NWABA’s history, and we are humbled by Linn Dee’s generosity and commitment to our mission.”

This landmark gift builds on Linn Dee and Craig Stein’s legacy of support, which began in 2015. Over the past decade, the Steins have been passionate advocates for NWABA’s work, creating opportunities for countless participants and their families.

About NWABA: The mission of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is to provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired. A group of students who were visually impaired formed the association in 2007 to ensure that people who are blind were participating in sports and physical activity. Today, NWABA is 501(c)(3) charitable organization that delivers more than 5,000 program and service interactions annually to children, youth, adults and military veterans with visual impairments tailored programming which improves self-confidence and self-esteem, promotes independence, creates an inclusive community of supporters, and builds the skills necessary to succeed in all areas of life including school and employment.