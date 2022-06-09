Lighthouse Financial Foundation receives $2.25 million grant to bolster financial wellness programs

Lighthouse Financial Foundation (LHFF) recently received a multi-year, $2.25 million grant from the Ed & Dollie Lynch Fund, a charitable fund at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, which will support the launch and expansion of various financial wellness programs to benefit individuals and communities in Southwest Washington.

This critical grant will help support and expand LHFF’s financial wellness programs that are currently facilitated through various partnerships and collaborations, as well as strengthen the overall network of contributors that support financial literacy in our communities.

This grant will assist with infrastructure expansion and the development of a robust technological platform that includes a Client Relationship Management program, new website and video/digital financial counseling tools. Additionally, emergency crisis funds, micro-loans and direct financial counseling are all aspects that LHFF is considering for future programs.

“The support that we have received, not only recently, but over the past several years from incredible supporters like the Ed & Dollie Lynch Fund and others, reinforces the absolute need for programs like ours to not only guide individuals that want to strengthen their financial base and knowledge, but also bolster the livability of our communities for all our citizens,” said Kim Capeloto, the newly selected president of the Lighthouse Financial Foundation.

Lighthouse Financial Foundation is especially grateful to the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington and the Ed & Dollie Lynch Fund for their ongoing support of this critical initiative to make Southwest Washington communities stronger and more vibrant.