Legacy-GoHealth ready to open new Salmon Creek facility

Legacy Health, in partnership with GoHealth Urgent Care, will open a new Salmon Creek center this week (Thursday, August 10).

Located at 13009 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver, the clinic will provide residents with clinical care and on-site X-ray and lab services while accepting most forms of health insurance. No appointments will be necessary.

Legacy-GoHealth will celebrate the grand opening at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting event featuring the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce. Tours of the facility will start at noon and be available until 8 p.m.

Comments

comments