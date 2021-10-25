Learn about Washington’s Long-Term Care tax deduction

Did you know a new deduction to fund Washington state’s new long-term care program will start coming out of most workers’ paychecks on Jan. 1, 2022? Workers will initially pay 58 cents for every $100 earned.

Mark your calendars and bring your questions on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m., for the Greater Vancouver Chamber’s Mind What Matters Webinar at no cost. The webinar will discuss this new payroll tax with the experts from the Association of Washington Business and Davidson & Associates Insurance Agency, Inc.

Questions that will be discussed will include What is the WA Cares Fund? How much does it cost? What would be in the impact in most workers’ paychecks? Can employees opt-out of the WA Cares Fund? How can they get an exemption?

Save your spot now. Can’t make it? Register anyway and GVC will send you a recording.

