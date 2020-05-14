Leading home builder breaks ground on home for charity

Pacific Lifestyle Homes, a leading Northwest homebuilder, announced today the continuation of a new “Community Giving Home,” built completely for the benefit of local charities.

Construction on the Giving Home continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



With the groundbreaking, it marks the 13th such “Community Giving” home since 2014. The major benefactors from the home will be Transitional Youth, The Children’s Justice Center, Innovative Services, The Children’s Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Evergreen Habitat for Humanity. Once selected both Transitional Youth and The Children’s Center also received matching donations that met or exceed the amount given from the Community Giving House.



The first home is located in the Heron Woods community in Ridgefield. The floor plan is the “Eldridge” plan, featuring 1,979 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The home design features a master suite on the main floor and formal dining room with adjoining great room. Other features include a spacious great room with several gas fireplaces and surrounding options.



Pacific Lifestyle Homes owners Kevin and Nicki Wann developed the idea of the “Community Giving Home” in 2014. The concept was developed to build a home completely for the benefit of charity while also partnering with their trade partners. The Wanns have championed the program and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.



“The development of this program speaks volumes about how much Pacific Lifestyle Homes cares about the community, as well as the kids in our community who are facing tremendous challenges,” said Bert Waugh, founder and CEO of Transitional Youth, one of the five charities that will benefit from the home.



“We are thankful to be in a position to help others and we are so appreciative of our valued trade partners who have bought into the idea. We want to make a difference in the lives of kids in the communities we build in,” said Kevin Wann, owner of Pacific Lifestyle Homes.

Since the program’s inception, more than $365,000 has been earned for the charities with the “Community Giving Homes” program.



Buyers interested in the homes can call 360-869-0641. For more information on the “Community Giving House” visit the website at www.pacificlifestylehomes.com.

