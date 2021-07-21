Leadership Clark County in final phase of accepting applications for the Class of 2022

Leadership Clark County (LCC), Clark County’s premier civic leadership development program, is in the final phase of accepting applications for the LCC’s Class of 2022. Space is limited to 36 class members each year, and once the slots are filled a waiting list will be maintained.

Applications are accepted online at www.leadershipclarkcounty.com, via email at director@leadershipclarkcounty.com or by mail at Leadership Clark County 3210 NE 52nd St., Vancouver, WA 98663.

About LCC – Leadership Clark County is a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic leadership development program. Founded in 1993, participants are selected through a competitive application process and gain in-depth knowledge of our community and leadership skills that enable them to be more effective in their community involvement. The nine-month program runs September through May and is offered annually to individuals from Clark County’s private, nonprofit and public sectors. More than 800 people have completed the program and serve our community as nonprofit board members, civic group leaders, business leaders and elected officials.

For more information, visit www.leadershipclarkcounty.com, call 360-567-1085 or email director@leadershipclarkcounty.com.

