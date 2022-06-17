iQ Credit Union awards $20,000 to local students

iQ Credit Union continues its tradition of giving back to the community by providing five scholarships to students in Southwest Washington. This year’s recipients will each receive $4,000 to pursue their educational goals.

iQ is proud to award a 2022 scholarship to the following students in our community:

Lilly Bash is graduating from Prairie High School and will attend Washington State University Vancouver to study sociology.

Ellie Durgarian is graduating from Prairie High School and will attend Washington State University Vancouver to study biology and chemistry.

Melissa Grider attends the University of Arizona and is studying nursing and Spanish.

Holly Kirby is graduating from Union High School and will attend Grand Canyon University to study pre-physician assistant.

Noah Le is graduating from Mountain View High School and will attend the University of Southern California to study biological sciences.

Recipients demonstrated achievements, leadership, extracurricular activities and an education-oriented outlook. The scholarship program is open to local graduating high school seniors and college students.

“While we look for well-rounded candidates with community involvement and academic achievements, we’re also proud to offer two Committee’s Choice scholarships. These scholarships are based more on life experience and enable iQ to ensure awards go to a diverse set of applicants,” said Danette LaChapelle, chief communication officer. “All the recipients are outstanding with high aspirations and iQ is happy to be a part of their journey.”

Established more than 27 years ago, the iQ scholarship program correlates to the organization’s education origins. To date, iQ has awarded more than $172,000 in scholarships to local students pursuing their educational goals.

More information about the scholarship and community programs is available at www.iQcu.com/community.