Innovative Services NW gets $54,000 grant from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust

Vancouver-based M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust has awarded Innovative Services NW a $54,000 grant to improve the technology being used by the local nonprofit.

Specifically, the grant will allow Innovative Services to purchase and implement a new software accounting, HR and fixed asset system, as well as purchase the required hardware upgrades.

Innovative, a Vancouver-based nonprofit that offers an array of services including early learning, child care, employment training and job support for adults with disabilities, has grown beyond the capabilities of their current outdated systems. The organization said the new software will allow them to better serve the community now and into the future.

Created by the will of the late Melvin J. Murdock, the M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust provides grants to organizations in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.

