IDM Companies named a winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces Award

IDM Companies, headquartered in Vancouver, was recently awarded the Top Workplaces USA honor by Energage and USA Today for the second year in a row, according to a news release from IDM Companies.

The Top Workplaces awards are determined by company employees. Employee feedback is gathered through a survey by employee engagement partner Energage, which measures culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, among others.

“We are proud to offer the best benefits in the business,” said Alexandra Schrodt, communications specialist with IDM Companies. “We continuously evaluate and improve our offerings based on employee feedback. Some of our employee benefits include paid time off to volunteer through our program IDM Cares, generous 401k employer match, 100% health insurance coverage for our employees, three weeks of paid time off and 10 paid holidays, inclusive Parental Leave, annual Education Allowance, and Health and Wellness Programs.”

Schrodt said that IDM Cares, the company’s philanthropic division, focuses on bringing employees and the communities they live and work in closer together. IDM hosts monthly volunteer events at local nonprofits where employees can utilize their volunteer PTO. Each employee receives 16 hours of volunteer PTO when they get started with IDM. Volunteer events range from food box packing and distribution to painting and maintenance of school buildings, to harvesting fresh food at the local farm. Schrodt said they also participate in wellness challenges where the company’s team members partake in wellness accomplishments, such as walking 5,000 steps a day or getting 30 active minutes.

“Once they have achieved this goal IDM will donate to the charity of their choice on their behalf,” Schrodt said. “We love supporting the local community and providing employees the opportunity to give back is park of what makes working at IDM Companies so special.”

IDM Companies has received the honor of being named a Top Workplaces USA winner for the past two years thanks to the feedback from their employees, Schrodt said. In addition, she said IDM was named a local top workplace in 2023 by both The Oregonian and AZ Central. The company has also been awarded Culture Excellence awards from Energage in the areas of innovation, employee appreciation, professional development, compensation and benefits, leadership, and purpose and values.

Regarding working at IDM Companies, a residential employee said: “I love my job because I’m part of an amazing team. I’m rewarded for my efforts. My company shares my values. I’m respected. They provide all of the tools needed to succeed.”

With more than 30 years of local development, Schrodt said IDM Companies has continued to grow and thrive in the Vancouver area over the last several years with the completion of their newest apartment community, Merium Evergreen, which features a modern clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, dog park and more.

“IDM continues to pave the way in the multifamily industry with their recent growth in the Southwest Region of the United States, in which the company has developed, built and leased 13 communities since expanding into the Phoenix Metro Area in 2020, bringing 4,650 new units to the area,” Schrodt said.