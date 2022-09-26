Identity Clark County accepting nominations for Ed Lynch honorary board seat

One aspiring businessperson has a unique opportunity to serve for a year alongside the region’s most accomplished business leaders on the Identity Clark County (ICC) board of directors.

The nonprofit business leaders group is seeking its seventh appointee to the Ed Lynch board seat, a one-year courtesy role for an emerging business leader while honoring the late businessman and philanthropist Edward Lynch who chaired ICC for more than a decade.

“The Ed Lynch Board Seat helps young executives connect with many business leaders while helping ICC keep in tune with the next generation of leaders as we strive to make our community an even better place to land, live and learn for a lifetime,” said Ron Arp, president of Identity Clark County.

Qualifying individuals come from the private sector, demonstrating strong potential as a business and community leader, possessing positive character attributes and capable of participating in ICC board meetings and policy forums.

“The Ed Lynch Board Seat is an honor and has given me the opportunity to work alongside our area’s top leaders as we have thoughtfully researched and engaged on the most critical issues affecting our local and regional community,” said 2022 honoree Katy Belokonny, community engagement director at PointNorth, Inc.

ICC is seeking referrals and suggestions from investors and friends. Expressions of interest include a resume or biography and letter of interest or support sent to sean@iccbusiness.org. The organization will complete a private screening and selection process in early November.

Prior honorees include Matt Bisturis, Maren Calvert, Terry Wollam, Avaly Scarpelli and Jim Mains.

Identity Clark County is a 29-year-old business advocacy organization comprised of influential business leaders. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia.