Hand & Stone Massage opens East Vancouver location

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, a Philadelphia-based franchise, has opened a new location in East Vancouver’s Riverstone Business Park (3415 SE 192nd Ave., Suite 108).

In opening the new location – the second Hand & Stone in Southwest Washington – franchise owners Andrew and Julie Nebels said they want to make a positive impact on the community by bringing a business that focuses on wellness, treatments and relaxation to the east county.

“Our goal was to really create a place with positive energy and balance where people can drop in for an hour and treat themselves to a relaxing experience,” said Andrew Nebels.

With 300 franchise locations nationwide, Hand & Stone is best known for its hot stone massage service, where massage therapists use hot stones to massage tension out of muscles to promote deep relaxation. Other services include facials, microdermabrasion and hair removal.

Nebels said the East Vancouver spa will be the first in the entire franchise to have a newly-designed lobby with new colors, tiles and lighting – a look that will eventually be in all Hand & Stone locations.

“We also added sound upgrades, insulation and had the walls sealed deck-to-deck so no outside sounds or smells can come in and ruin the experience for our guests,” he added.

“We also upgraded our massage beds and other equipment. This location will set the standard for when we open our next spa, hopefully also here in Clark County.”

The East Vancouver location has nearly 20 employees: 10 licensed professional massage therapists, three estheticians and four front office employees, including Manager Natalie DeLargy.

Hand & Stone is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

