Habitat For Humanity Store Celebrates Anniversary With Storewide Sale

Evergreen Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the 4th anniversary of the Central Vancouver Habitat Store with a one-day 50% off storewide sale on Saturday, August 1. The store will be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the day of the event, the first 50 customers will receive a $10 Habitat Store gift card, and free popcorn and hot dogs will be available throughout the day. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., shoppers can also earn “Build Bucks”; customers receive a $5 coupon for every $25 spent, up to $20, for a future store purchase.

The anniversary event is exclusive to the Central Vancouver Habitat Store located at 10811 SE 2nd Street, off Mill Plain.

Open to the public, the Central Vancouver Habitat Store sells gently used home furniture, goods, art, lighting, and home building materials such as cabinets, flooring, tools, and more. It is also a donation center for the community to donate their gently used home goods, furniture, and building materials by either dropping off at the donation dock or scheduling a pickup with a flat service fee of $20. On the day of the event, the donation dock will be closed due to high demand within the Store but will reopen the next day.

Proceeds from the Clark County Habitat Stores support Evergreen Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build affordable homes in Clark County. For more information about the event or to learn more about Evergreen Habitat for Humanity, visit www.ehfh.org