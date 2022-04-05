GVC partners with Vancouver Farmers Market to promote youth entrepreneurship

The Greater Vancouver Chamber’s Lemonade Day Program is partnering with the Vancouver Farmers Market to provide real-world opportunities for young entrepreneurs from across the region this summer. Children 6-16 years old are invited to learn how to run their own business through the My Lemonade Day App and then put their new skills into action by selling their handmade or homegrown products at the Junior Market (co-located with the Vancouver Farmers Market).

This partnership will provide the opportunity for kids to get a free booth at the Junior Market, on Saturday, June 4, between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to test and run their business for a day.

The Chamber has made it simple for youth to start their entrepreneurial journey. Download the My Lemonade Day app, free of charge thanks to iQ Credit Union, Main Squeeze Investor of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver. Guided by a mentor or parent, this interactive and easy-to-use platform teaches kids how to set goals, create a business plan, run their stand and prepare them for how to raise their own start-up costs.

After creating their business plan, the young entrepreneurs are ready to host their very own stand at the Junior Market where consumers and the business community will be invited to come out and support these young CEOs. To save a booth/spot at the market, the kids or mentors will need to fill out the sign-up form at: YourChamber.Typeform.com/JuniorMarket.

Courtesy of Greater Vancouver Chamber

“It’s never too early to learn basic business fundamentals,” said Janet Kenefsky, VP Operations of the Chamber, and city director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver. “We are excited to work with the Vancouver Farmers Market to continue empowering our kids to become tomorrow’s entrepreneurs. If you are a parent, teacher, Scout troop leader or a nonprofit working with kids feel free to reach out and see how you can participate. We invite all community members to join us on June 4 and support the local young entrepreneurs by shopping at the Junior Market.”

My Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver is proud partners with: Main Squeeze Investor, iQ Credit Union; Fresh Squeezed Investor, OnPoint Community Credit Union; Simply the Zest Investors, The Columbian, Salsbury & Co., Vancouver Family Magazine, and Riverview Community Credit Union; and Spoonful of Sugar Investors, Columbia Credit Union, Gardner School of Arts & Sciences, and Corwin Beverage Company.

Learn more about My Lemonade Day program and how to sign up at no cost at: Vancouverusa.com/Annual-Events/LD/.