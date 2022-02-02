Greater Vancouver Chamber Lauches The Business Pod To Empower Entrepreneurs And Small Businesses

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) launched the new Business POD (Pathways to Opportunity and Development), in partnership with the City of Vancouver, to offers professional and individualized guidance to SW Washington small businesses, entrepreneurs, and microenterprises to start, develop, and grow their business ideas.

The program will include twice-monthly free virtual educational workshops, ongoing one-on-one counseling with experts, and six-meeting series of cohort mentoring sessions.

“With our outreach efforts and strategic partners, GVC will be identifying the entrepreneurs and businesses and offer free services to effectively assess needs, provide the right counsel, tools, and resources appropriate to the maturity of their business, and build a trusting ongoing relationship that produces positive results for both the business and the community,” said Janet Kenefsky, Vice President of membership and Operations at the Chamber.

For more information about this program and find out how to sign up for the free services, visit: www.VancouverUSA.com/BusinessPOD

