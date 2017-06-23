Governor’s Employer Awards program seeking nominations

The Washington State Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment and the Washington State Business Leadership Network are now accepting award nominations for employers and individuals who make extra efforts to recruit, hire, advance and retain employees with disabilities.

The Governor’s Employer Awards program celebrates the contributions that Washington employers make to diversity and inclusion policies. The awards also serve as an opportunity to spotlight the role people with disabilities play in workforce diversity.

“Washington’s most successful companies proudly make diversity a core value,” said Mandeep Kaundal, chairman of the Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment. “They know that diversity works; it works for workers, employers, opportunity and for innovation.”

The awards program honors employers in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors and a youth employer who prepares youth for jobs.

To submit a nomination, visit https://esd.wa.gov/GCDE/projects. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 31.

