From the List: Office supplies & equipment

Who are the largest office supplies & equipment suppliers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs and, in the event of a tie, by the year established. Figures as of 8/16/19.

The top five are:

Office Depot, Hazel Dell Shopping Center: 14 FTEs Vancouver Woodworks Furniture: 5 FTEs Reid Business Services: 5 FTEs RW Sales Office Furniture LLC: 3 FTEs Rapid Print Inc: 2 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s office, furniture & equipment suppliers, check out the August 30, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes types of products sold, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

