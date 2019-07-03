From the List: Clark County’s largest engineering firms

What are the largest engineering firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of licensed engineers. Figures as of 6/3/19.

The top five are:

Sigma Design: 98 licensed engineers; 298 FTEs PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc: 25 licensed engineers; 57 FTEs Otak Inc.: 15 licensed engineers; 33 FTEs MacKay Sposito: 10 licensed engineers; 48 FTEs Kramer Gehlen & Assoc. Inc: 9 licensed engineers; 20 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s engineering firms, check out the July 7, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

