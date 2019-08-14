From the List: Clark County’s busiest commercial general contractors

What are the busiest commercial general contractors in Clark County? We ranked them by gross billings for 2017 originating from Clark County office locations. Figures as of 7/29/19.

The top five are:

  1. Tapani Underground Inc: $174,000,000 gross billing
  2. Rotschy Inc: $130,000,000 gross billing
  3. Robertson & Olson Construction: $97,000,000 gross billing
  4. Nutter Corporation: $62,000,00 gross billing
  5. James E. John Construction Co. Inc.: $51,200,000 gross billing

