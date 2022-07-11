Friday Night Flicks, a collaborative fundraiser, is back for year two

Rocksolid Community Teen Center has joined together again with four incredible local nonprofits (Clark County Historical Museum & Society, Ridgefield Main Street, Police Activities League of SW Washington and the Hough Foundation) to continue the successful collaborative fundraiser – Friday Night Flicks, presented by Realvest.

This outdoor film experience is set for this summer 2022 at the Port of Ridgefield and will run for five weeks starting July 8. Each week a different nonprofit will take the lead to organize a fun evening of film and food. Here’s this year’s schedule for Friday Night Flicks:

July 15 with Hough: Mr. Holland’s Opus

July 22 with RMS: A League of their Own

July 29 with RSTC: Rock Dog

Aug. 5 with CCHM: Night at the Museum

You can learn more about the event by visiting https://cchmuseum.org/programs-events/friday-night-flicks/ where you can learn about each movie/nonprofit and follow links to buy tickets which went live to buy today. We look forward to seeing you at Friday Night Flicks 2022 and a huge thanks to the Port of Ridgefield, Realvest, Why Racing Events, & Versa Events who have made this community event possible.

Feel free to email at info@rocksolid-teen.com to learn more about Friday Night Flicks or visit the website for the event at https://cchmuseum.org/programs-events/friday-night-flicks/.

Learn more about Rocksolid by visiting https://rocksolid-teen.com.