Franklin Street Farmers Market makes debut at Public Service Center

The Franklin Street Farmers Market made its debut on Wednesday in the plaza outside the Public Service Center (1300 Franklin St.) in Vancouver.

The summertime market, featuring eight to 12 vendors who regularly have booths at the Vancouver Farmers Market, runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday through August 30.

Products for sale at the market include produce, flowers, berries, meat, eggs and bakery items.

Clark County is working with the Vancouver and Salmon Creek farmers markets to host the market at the Public Service Center as part of its employee wellness program.

