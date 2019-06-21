Family-owned Biokleen celebrates 30 years of plant-based cleaning products

Biokleen All Purpose Cleaner 2 and Biokleen was launched in 1989 out of a need for non-toxic cleaning products. Owner Jim Rimer, along with his daughter Cindy and, for the past 15 years, his son-in-law Barry Firth have grown the company into the third largest natural cleaning products company in the nation according to SPINSscan, a Nielsen company. The company has accomplished this by staying true to three simple criteria – the products need to be safe for families and the planet, use plant and mineral-based ingredients and provide superior cleaning power. Biokleen – which was one of the first to make plant-based cleaning products – is now one of the last family-owned companies of its kind still in business today. In 2019 the company will launch five new products to grocery, big box and online retailers as well as it will launch an entirely new line of pet products for pet retailers across the country. The grocery-targeted items include new laundry liquids, dryer sheets, automatic dish pods and dish liquid.

