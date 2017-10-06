Eatery at The Grant House welcomes new staff with additions and upgrades

Eatery at The Grant House recently welcomed new Executive Chef Capers Ogletree, as well as Sous Chef Jeff Bell, Sous Chef Joseph Deibler and Event Coordinator MzKelly Carr. New additions and upgrades to the restaurant have also been made recently as well.

Ogletree is extremely excited to bring new menus to Eatery at The Grant House. Ogletree comes to the restaurant from across the Columbia River where he worked at such Portland restaurants as Ava Gene’s, Restaurant St. Jack, Little Bird and Le Pigeon. He’s very much looking forward to serving Eatery at The Grant House patrons.

Bell is a Grant House veteran, and has taken on the role of sous chef. He is a master technician and a new dad.

Deibler started his career in Phoenix, Ariz., in 2003 after finishing his training at Le Cordon Bleu. He then went to work for Greg LaPrad at Quiessence Restaurant, the Farm at South Mountain, which was a James Beard Nominated Restaurant. He then moved to Portland to work for Joshua McFadden at Avageres and opened Tusk with Sam Smith in July 2016. He is now excited to take a new adventure with Eatery at The Grant House.

Events are being taken to a new level as Eatery at The Grant House welcomes their new in-house and off-site Event Coordinator MzKelly Carr. Patrons may know Carr from her past 15-plus years in the Vancouver community as an event coordinator/producer, participating in events of all dynamics and heavy involvement in the nonprofit community. Whether it’s a small intimate meeting, a holiday party, family wedding or anywhere in between, events with Eatery at The Grant House wants to help community members with their next celebration.

In addition to staff changes, the eatery has made some new additions and upgrades to their facility. A major kitchen upgrade was done, resulting in the kitchen being closed Sept. 27-28, and new dining and event menus will soon be launched, available on the Eatery website,www.eateryatthegranthouse.com, as of Oct. 1. New hours for fall and holidays are also available on the website and on social media. Eatery at The Grant House is located at 1101 Officers Row, in Vancouver.

