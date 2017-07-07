Downtown businesses go all-in for Cruise the Couve

More than 20,000 people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, July 15, for “Cruise the Couve,” a celebration of classic muscle cars and hot rods.

Formerly known as “Cruise the Gut,” the event was in question due to a lack of financial support. That changed when a group of local Main Street business owners – lead by Bryan Shull of Trap Door Brewing and including Salmon Creek Outfitters, Tip Top Tavern, Zzoom Media, Vancouver Pizza and Uptown Barrel Room – agreed to spearhead an effort to keep the event alive.

“We’re extremely proud of the cooperative efforts of our community and local businesses to keep this event alive,” said Bryan Shull of Trap Door Brewing. “In terms of attendance and sales, this is the biggest event of the year for many businesses in the area. It’s important that the event has the logistical support needed to effectively handle the crowds that are expected throughout the day on July 15.”

Free to all who attend, the route unofficially begins at East 27th and Main streets. Cruisers proceed south along Main Street into the downtown area. Major cross streets will remain open for transit and cross traffic, but smaller streets will be closed where they cross Main Street.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items to drop-off locations at 16th and Main streets. All food donations go to Share.

Other event sponsors include Prestige Builders, Columbia Credit Union and Dick Hannah Dealerships.

