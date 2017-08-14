DiscoverOrg co-founder & CEO to speak at Sept. Boardroom Breakfast

Henry Schuck, co-founder and CEO of DiscoverOrg, will discuss the state of his organization during the Vancouver Business Journal’s next Boardroom Breakfast on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The Vancouver-based firm has been a pioneer in the marketing and sales intelligence software space since 2007. Designed to reduce the time-to-direct-connection with targeted prospects, the DiscoverOrg platform aims to improve the performance of all prospecting efforts by providing both the contacts and context needed to sell and market more effectively.

Under Schuck’s leadership, DiscoverOrg has seen rapid growth as well as funding investments from TA Associates, Goldman Sachs BDC, FiveW Capital and NXT Capital.

Since 2014, the firm’s staff has grown from 114 employees to more than 300. In 2016, the company posted record growth, with $71 million in annual recurring revenue and 41 percent revenue growth.

In April, DiscoverOrg received the Vancouver Business Journal’s Business Growth Award for Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years. The following month, the company was honored with the 2017 TechOregon Technology Award for Growth Company of the Year by the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO). And in June, Inc. Magazine named DiscoverOrg one of the nation’s 50 best places to work.

About the event

Rather than the typical “talking head” address, our quarterly Boardroom Breakfast offers attendees the opportunity to have an informative and interactive exchange with a featured CEO. Following a few questions from the VBJ, the conversation will open up to those in attendance to ask the questions about which they are most interested.

This Boardroom Breakfast will be held at the Red Cross Building at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

