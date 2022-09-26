Dine the Couve, Vancouver’s official dining month, will start Oct. 1

During the entire month of October, the city’s rapidly expanding food scene will be on full display as restaurants from across Clark County offer three items for $25 and/or $35 to local foodies and culinary visitors. Dine the Couve returns as an annual month-long event hosted by Visit Vancouver WA to support small businesses, while celebrating the strong culinary foundation in Clark County.

“We are so excited to be hosting another dining month here in Vancouver,” said Erica Lindemann, director of marketing for Visit Vancouver WA. “Participating restaurants have some amazing menus lined up for the month, and the program never fails to be a great way to try new places or meals beyond your normal go-tos.”

Participating restaurants can opt for the traditional route and offer a three-course meal comprised of appetizer, entrée and dessert choices, or take a more unique approach by mixing in craft drink pairings, a variety of small plates or menus designed to share — showcasing what they truly do best.

Dine the Couve kicked off seven years ago intending to bring Vancouver forward as a dining destination. It has since evolved through the years with a strong focus on supporting local restaurants during challenging times by helping bring new and returning customers through their doors.

One of the adaptations was introducing the free mobile-friendly Dine the Couve Restaurant Pass, offered in partnership with Bandwango, a travel technology platform. While the Dine the Couve menus will still be hosted on Visit Vancouver WA’s website for those that do not wish to download the pass, diners can also opt to sign up and add the icon to their phone’s home screen for easy one-touch access to all the restaurant information and menus (no app store download necessary).

For passholders, when ordering from a Dine the Couve menu, find the restaurant’s unique four-digit PIN on designated table cards (or ask a server) and enter it into your pass — order from five Dine the Couve menus (and enter the PIN numbers) throughout the month to be entered to win a $100 gift card to the participating restaurant of your choice.

The restaurant lineup for Dine the Couve 2022 has been unveiled, with another year of tantalizing specials. AC Lounge joins newcomers La Uva Fortuna Farms, Pepper Bridge Winery & Amavi Cellars and Mahoney’s Public House, while dining month veterans like Rally Pizza, Loowit Brewing, Juliano’s Pizzeria, Slow Fox Chili, C’est La Vie and NOM NOM return with menu favorites. Ghost Runners Brewery, McMenamins on the Columbia, Burnt Bridge Cellars and Niche Wine Bar are all included in the list of 14 participating breweries, taprooms and wine tasting rooms.

Menus are posted online at DineTheCouve.com, as well as an early sign-up form to automatically receive your pass on Sept. 29. Use #DineTheCouve to share dining experiences on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Participating restaurants include: