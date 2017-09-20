Daybreak Youth Services offers client-led tours of new facility for Give More 24!

In honor of Give More 24!, Southwest Washington’s largest day of giving on Thursday, Sept. 21, Daybreak Youth Services, the leading nonprofit provider of adolescent substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health treatment, will host public client-led tours of its new state-of-the-art RWC Center for Adolescent Recovery in Brush Prairie.

Daybreak provides the best possible care to children every day, but sometimes client treatment stays are cut short due to financial restrictions. Daybreak wants their community to know “the difference a day makes” at Daybreak.

Tours of the RWC Center for Adolescent Recovery, located at 11910 NE 154th St., in Brush Prairie, will take place on Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from noon to 1 p.m. Each tour includes lunch and a tour with a Daybreak client. Additional time slots may be added as needed.

Daybreak’s new 31,000-square-foot facility opened last May thanks in large part to generous support from the Clark County community. The state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind in Washington offering: classrooms, a gym/fitness center, gender-specific residential inpatient rooms for all genders, outpatient counseling, a chapel and offices, all on nine beautiful rural acres in Brush Prairie. This is the first time treatment for adolescent females is available in Southwest Washington.

In total, the new facility features 43 residential treatment beds, three detox beds and 12 acute mental health evaluation and treatment (E&T) beds.

“Daybreak built the RWC Center with the needs of kids in Southwest Washington in mind,” said Annette Klinefelter, CEO of Daybreak. “We created a beautiful space for healing and growth for all kids that need help. Unfortunately, some kids are limited in the time their insurance will allow them to spend at Daybreak. We need our community’s help to ensure every kid receives the treatment they need, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Launched by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington in 2014, Give More 24! is a 24-hour online fundraising event and Southwest Washington’s largest day of giving. On Sept. 21, Daybreak will raisine money for its scholarship fund, which allows all kids to receive the treatment they need, regardless of their ability to pay.

Individuals interested in touring the new facility are asked to reserve a time slot by contacting Tina Diluzio, Daybreak Youth Services development manager, at (360) 635-4120 ext. 5005 or tdiluzo@daybreakyouthservices.org.

About Daybreak Youth Services

As an innovative leader in youth substance use disorder and mental health treatment since 1978, Daybreak Youth Services helps families who are struggling with substance use disorder and mental health issues. We provide inpatient and outpatient treatment programs to families across the Northwest, including Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.

Daybreak operates a 40-bed, girls-only inpatient SUD and mental health facility in Spokane, Wash., and a 58-bed, co-gender inpatient facility near Vancouver. These facilities provide safe and secure environments where adolescents ages 12-17 can commit to their recovery while engaging in school and recreation.

Our chemical dependency treatment programs are certified by the Division of Alcohol and Substance Abuse. Our programs adhere to industry best practices and meet criteria set by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) as Level III medically monitored programs.

