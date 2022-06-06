Davidson & Associates resumes Flag Day Exchange for 2022

Davidson & Associates Insurance recently announced that they will resume their annual flag day exchange in 2022. They invite community members to stop by their office to exchange old flags for a new, 3×5 flag. The organization is offering one free flag per family, while supplies last. The exchange will be held from June 13 through June 17 during their normal office hours, which are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is closed daily for lunch between noon-1 p.m.



They are asking people to park in the front parking lot on the south side of their building, come in through the front door and let the front desk know you are there for the flag exchange. You will be asked to “sign-in” and your old flag will be respectfully taken to be retired, and you will receive a new flag with some additional goodies.



Davidson & Associates looks forward to seeing community members between June 13 and 17. Agency President Bryce Davidson said: “We do this event because it’s a simple, yet impactful way to honor those who have served and enable a patriotic spirit in the Vancouver community. Vancouver has a rich history championed by the Historic Trust. Flag Day allows us to connect our community to what the Historic Trust offers.”



Davidson & Associates Insurance has served local businesses and individuals since 1990. The firm is located at 11112 NE 51st Circle in Vancouver. For more information call 360-514-9550 or visit the website at www.davidsoninsurance.com.