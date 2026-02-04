Davidson & Associates Insurance Named Best Small Companies in Washington

Davidson & Associates Insurance has been named one of the “Best Small Companies to Work for” in Washington, ranking #6. This win marks the fourth consecutive year that Davidson & Associates has been ranked as a Best Small Company in Washington. This award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

This win is due in large part to the hard work of the Davidson team members, their commitment to providing the best service possible to clients, and the company’s leadership that goes above and beyond to make sure that hard work is recognized and rewarded. Davidson Insurance’s mission is to “protect what matters most to you,” and this award shows the company’s dedication in doing just that.

“It is a true honor to be named one of the top employers in Washington. This achievement is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication and the strategic effort we put into supporting them. We believe that by prioritizing our people, we are better equipped to navigate the challenges of today’s industry. We are proud of our team’s resilience and remain deeply committed to serving our clients and community with excellence,” said Tony Johnson, President of Davidson & Associates Insurance.

Some of the benefits that helped the agency win this award included prioritizing local community support, positive work/life balance, unlimited PTO, generous family leave policies and flexible remote work options.

To be considered for participation, companies must have a facility in Washington state with at least 15 employees working in the state. Companies across the state enter a two-part survey process to determine Washington’s best companies to work for. The first part evaluates the company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics – this part is worth 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience – this part is worth 75% of the total evaluation. Best Companies Group manages the overall registration and survey process, analyzes the data and provides the final rankings. Companies were recognized in the January issue of the Seattle Business Magazine.

Davidson & Associates Insurance is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. The agency provides personal, commercial and life and benefits solutions, primarily serving the Pacific Northwest. The family-owned company aims to protect what matters most to clients and prioritize supporting the community they conduct business in.