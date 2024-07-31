CREDC Releases 2024 Clark County Comprehensive Economic Development Plan

The updated Clark County Comprehensive Economic Development Plan (CCCEDP) is a community roadmap with goals and objectives for economic growth and sustainability into the future. Together with our partners, CREDC will assist the implementation of the CCCEDP, advancing objectives to grow and diversify the local economy and our economy’s connections to regional and global outlets.

CREDC’s mission is to enhance regional economic vitality by attracting businesses, creating jobs, and fostering local investment. View the Full Plan.