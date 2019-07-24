CREDC hires new vice president of Business Development

The Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) announced recently that it has hired Clint Hendricks as its new vice president of Business Development.

In this role, Hendricks will be responsible for working with CREDC staff, board of directors and strategic partners to execute the goals and objectives outlined in the Clark County Comprehensive Economic Development Plan, with a particular focus on leading efforts to expand the existing business base in the region across the area’s five key industry sectors —software, computers and electronics, clean tech, metals and machinery, and life sciences.

Through this work, Hendricks will concentrate on increasing awareness of domestic and global business audiences on the opportunities Clark County offers for a wide range of companies to thrive and innovate.

With more than 20 years of experience as a business leader in various business development and strategy roles for global companies, Hendricks joins the CREDC team most recently from a brief stint leading his own consultancy, CH2 Consulting. His prior experience includes tenure as Director of Strategy at Lululemon Athletica in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he successfully guided senior leadership in developing and executing strategic initiatives and growth platforms that drove more than $1 billion in revenue over a four-year period.

Prior to that, Hendricks spent 16 years at Nike, serving in multiple capacities, including management roles in global operations and new business teams, among others. Hendricks earned his MBA from Harvard Business School in Boston and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

“CREDC, its board and partners have done outstanding work in supporting the strategic vision and growth of Clark County,” Hendricks said. “I am excited to engage and collaborate with our over 150 public and private partners to build on this foundation of success in my role as vice president of Business Development.”

“We are so excited to welcome someone of Clint’s caliber to the CREDC team,” said CREDC President Jennifer Baker. “His extensive private sector background equips Clint with an astute perspective on the business competitiveness and market strategies that are core to our work. Clint’s proven ability to realize tangible value for businesses across national and global markets make him a well-qualified candidate to lead our business recruitment efforts — and a tremendous addition to the team. I am confident Clint will further accelerate the strong momentum in our efforts to advance the economic vitality of Clark County through business growth and innovation.”

Hendricks replaces former Director of Business Development Elizabeth Scott, who left CREDC in March. He officially began his duties at CREDC on July 22, reporting directly to CREDC President Jennifer Baker. To learn more about the CREDC team visit credc.org/contact.

