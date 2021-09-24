COVID-19-related rental assistance update

Clark County has implemented and currently operates eviction prevention rent assistance programs, to assist people who are low-income impacted by the pandemic. These programs have provided an unprecedented $25.2 million in financial assistance to 3,447 households, paying for 25,867 months of rent and utilities since August 2020. Approximately $750,000 in financial assistance for rent and utilities is going out to about 100 additional households each week.

Referrals for 1,200 additional households to receive rent assistance, including arrears will open on Monday, Sept. 27, at noon. Links and instructions to apply are below. Please note: the links will not be live until noon on Sept. 27.

All applicants will receive a submission confirmation email. Tenants must be deemed eligible in order for assistance to be provided.

Landlord applicants: https://airtable.com/shrrKOIM977VYH0IH

Tenant applicants: https://airtable.com/shrjao15aZyYIqPFb

Spanish speaking tenant applicants: https://airtable.com/shrRFAEYvqZ7hKIed

Applicants without access to internet may call, 360-695-9677 to refer by phone.

Applicants without phone or internet access may access applications through Share at the Fromhold Center located at 2306 NE Andresen Road, across from WinCo.

Clark County continues to work with rental assistance providers to have the capacity to open additional rent assistance spots. Additional spots are scheduled to open on the following dates:

Monday, Oct. 18, beginning at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, beginning at 12 noon

Wednesday, Nov. 17, beginning at 12 noon

Additional information, including the number of available waitlist spots and types will be made available via news release, website and social media posting, and through the Council For The Homeless website closer to the opening dates.

It is important that landlords and tenants understand there are additional significant COVID-19-related rental assistance resources, including arrears, for low-income households coming, which will be made available to the community as capacity becomes available; and that based on federal and state funding requirements, any payments on behalf of tenants can only be made if the tenant remains in the unit when the payment is made.

Legal resource for tenants

Tenants seeking information about their rights should contact the Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program: 360-334-4007 or NW Justice Project’s CLEAR program at nwjustice.org/get-legal-help or 888-201-1014 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Youth under 24 may contact the Legal Counsel for Youth and Children, 206-494-0323 ext. 715.

