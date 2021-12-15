County seeks applicants for Portland International Airport Citizen Noise Advisory Committee

Clark County is seeking applicants from the Camas/Washougal area for the Portland International Airport Citizen Noise Advisory Committee, PDX CNAC. The county has one appointment to the 15-member committee.

The term begins Jan. 1, 2022, and expires on Jan. 1, 2025.

This committee is charged with:

Acting on behalf of local jurisdictions as the official forum to address community PDX aircraft noise concerns;

Monitoring and providing input on the implementation of the current PDX Noise Compatibility Plan;

Reviewing aircraft noise issues and providing advice on issue resolution and follow-up action;

Developing ideas and recommending proposals for consideration in future airport noise plans;

Participating on advisory committees involved in long-range airport facilities and capital improvement planning;

Enhancing resident understanding of aircraft noise management through the work of the CNAC as a whole; and

Periodically briefing the Port of Portland Board of Commissioners and other appointing jurisdictions on the work of the committee.

The committee generally meets 5-7:30 pm on the second Thursday of every odd-numbered month at the Portland International Airport. Meetings are currently being held virtually.

Given the technical nature of noise, it is not expected that any volunteer appointee be an expert on the topic. Port of Portland staff will take all necessary steps to on-board new committee members and help them be prepared to participate. CNAC appointments are asked to regularly report back to their appointing jurisdiction on the work of the committee.

To apply, please send a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, Clark County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or email to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Comments

comments