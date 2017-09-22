County seeks applicants for Animal Control Advisory Board position

Clark County is seeking applicants for an open position on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board.

The position is for an animal-related business owner living in Clark County. The business can include breeding, grooming, boarding and training, but excludes a veterinarian practice.

The term begins on appointment and ends Oct. 31, 2021.

Advisory board members meet quarterly at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at Clark County Public Works Operations Center, 4700 NE 78th St., Vancouver.

Functions of the 10-member board include:

Reporting to the Board of County Councilors and Vancouver City Council at least once a year on general operations of the Animal Protection and Control Program

Recommending potential modifications to code

Acting as an appeals hearing board

Volunteering at outreach and fundraising events

Promoting the program and its licensing of all dogs and cats.

For more about the board or to download an application, go to www.clark.wa.gov/community-development/animal-control-advisory-board.

Application deadline is Friday, Oct. 13, 5 p.m.

Mail applications and a resume to Animal Protection and Control, P.O. Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98666-9810 or drop them off at the program office on the third floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.

