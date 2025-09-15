County seeking volunteers for Telecommunications Commission

Clark County is seeking applicants with an interest in government and educational access television and cable television franchising to fill an opening on the volunteer city/county Telecommunications Commission. Applicants must be Clark County residents. The unfinished three-year term begins immediately and ends May 31, 2027.

The commission serves in an advisory capacity to the County Council and Vancouver City Council on matters related to cable television and telecommunications issues. It makes reports, monitors compliance with city and county cable franchise agreements, and establishes rules and regulations regarding cable television and associated telecommunications issues. The commission also serves as an advisory body during cable franchise renewal negotiations with the cable operator.

The commission meets two times per year on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Meetings are held in a hybrid format with in an in-person option at City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St. and an online option.

To be considered, please submit a letter of interest and résumé to Jake Goodwin, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000. Applicants also can send information by email to jake.goodwin@clark.wa.gov. The application deadline is 5 pm Friday, Oct. 10.

Learn more about the commission on the city of Vancouver’s website.