County Council keeps meetings virtual through September

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the Clark County Council this week decided to keep its public meetings in a virtual format through the end of September at which time councilors will re-evaluate and consider whether to open meetings to in-person attendance.

The council made the following cancellations to its meeting schedule for the next couple of weeks:

Sept. 1: no work sessions or council time

Sept. 7: no council meeting

Sept. 8: no Board of Health, work sessions, or council time

The council will resume meetings the week of Sept. 13, with previously scheduled work sessions and council time on Sept. 15.

Council meeting agendas, participation instructions and a public comment form are on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings.

County employees and visitors entering county buildings are subject to the governor’s face covering mandate which requires everyone over the age of five to wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status.

Residents can get up-to-date COVID-19 information including infection data and how to get vaccinated on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/public-health/novel-coronavirus.

Comments

comments