County Council keeps meetings virtual through 2021, updates year-end schedule

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the Clark County Council has decided to keep its public meetings in a virtual format through the end of 2021 at which time councilors will re-evaluate and consider whether to open meetings to in-person attendance.

The council made the following cancellations to its regular meeting and Board of Health schedules for November and December:

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 29

The council’s last regular meeting of 2021 will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The Board of Health’s last 2021 meeting will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Council meeting agendas, participation instructions and a public comment form are on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings. If there is a need for a special council meeting, that meeting information will be noticed and made available on the same web page.

County employees and visitors entering county buildings are subject to the governor’s face covering mandate, which requires everyone over the age of five to wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status.

Residents can get up-to-date COVID-19 information including infection data and how to get vaccinated on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/public-health/novel-coronavirus.

Comments

comments