County accepting historical preservation grant applications

The Board of County Councilors is accepting applications from local organizations for grants that promote historical preservation and programs, including preservation of historic documents.

Applications for 2018 Historical Promotion Grants must be received by the Historic Preservation Commission by mid-September.

The commission will review applications in the fall and submit recommendations to the county council in November.

Grants will be awarded in December, and the money will be available in January 2018.

Interested people can get the application online at www.clark.wa.gov/community-planning/historical-promotion-grants-program or by contacting Jacqui Kamp in Community Planning at 360.397.2280 or jacqui.kamp@clark.wa.gov.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Applications must include an original signature; electronic copies will not be accepted.

Applications may be delivered to Community Planning on the third floor of the Public Service Center.

For questions about the grant process, contact Jacqui Kamp of Community Planning at 360.397.2280 or jacqui.kamp@clark.wa.gov.

Comments

comments