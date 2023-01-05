Contractors will plan for the future at the Construction Executive Summit

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association staff and board of directors are making plans for the Construction Executive Summit on March 2, 2023, at the Heathman Lodge in Vancouver. The Summit has been an annual educational conference for local construction professionals since 2018. This day-long conference features three keynote speakers, 12 breakout sessions as well as meals and refreshments. Sessions are targeted at not just contractors and construction individuals, but also professionals working in HR and accounting roles of construction companies in the region.

“The Summit is the largest educational event that SWCA offers each year,” said Brigham Lambley, board president of SWCA and machinery sales representative for Peterson Cat. “This is a great opportunity for contractors and their executive teams to network and learn about the trends in the industry.”

Also included in the event is a Supplier Exposition, which allows industry suppliers to connect with the contractors.

“This year we will continue our focus on connecting youth with the industry through our Young Contractor Forum,” said Sherrie Jones, executive director of SWCA. “Students today are generally unaware of the endless career opportunities that exist in the construction industry. Our goal is to expose as many students, educators, counselors and parents to the multitude of life-long, high-paying professions that exist for both students who attend college or trade schools, and for those that do not.”

The Construction Executive Summit is an all-day event including a light breakfast, lunch and refreshments. For more information and to register, see the website www.swca.org/summit. Registration for the Summit and the Young Contractor Forum can be accessed from that website. If there are any questions, please contact Sherrie Jones, Executive Director at SWCA at 360-694-7922 or sherrie@swca.org.