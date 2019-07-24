Contractors Association hires Nelson Holmberg as executive director

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association’s Board of Directors has hired Nelson Holmberg as executive director.

A native of Clark County, Holmberg’s career spans nearly 30 years, mostly working in public and media relations and port administration. Holmberg was executive director at the Port of Woodland (2010-14) and communications manager at the Port of Vancouver USA (2007-10) before spending nearly a year and a half at BergerABAM where he led the public involvement practice in the firm’s Vancouver office.

Most recently – as Vice President of Innovation at the Port of Ridgefield – Holmberg was charged with helping to lead the port’s business development efforts and partnering with startups and entrepreneurs in the area. He also led the port’s legislative and congressional activities, and helps develop strategy for the port’s business lines, partnerships and economic development initiatives.

Holmberg has served on several boards and committees across the community including his current work on the board of directors at the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, where he also serves as co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee. For eight years, he was also a member of the City of Vancouver’s Parking Advisory Committee. He has also served on the boards of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (vice chair, 2012-14), Cowlitz Economic Development Council, Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum, Clark County Family YMCA, and many other non-profits. He has been recognized with awards throughout his career and has been commended by his colleagues for his results in working with the media.

He is co-founder and immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Three Creeks.

Holmberg lives in Vancouver with his wife Susanne and their two dogs Maddie and Lexi.

