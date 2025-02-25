Community Foundation seeking nominations for Philanthropist of the Year and Community Champion Awards

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has opened public nominations for its 2025 Philanthropist of the Year and Community Champion Awards. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 28. More information and an online nomination form are available at cfsww.org/awards.

Mark Matthias and Ali Novinger were most recently honored as Philanthropists of the Year, an award that celebrates individuals, couples, families or foundations who serve as exemplars of generosity through their outstanding charitable leadership and support. Karen Morrison received its Community Champion Award, which honors individuals or organizations that are deeply engaged in communities, addressing our region’s most pressing issues in ways that improve the quality of life for all southwest Washington residents. A full list of recipients is available on the website.

The Community Foundation welcomes all applicants and aims to reflect and honor the many ways that people care for and contribute to their communities in southwest Washington. These honors are part of the Southwest Washington Philanthropy Awards, which are presented each year during the grantmaking organization’s Annual Luncheon. This year’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Vancouver Washington. Tickets are available for purchase beginning Friday, March 31 at cfsww.org.

About the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington: Established in 1984, the Community Foundation helps residents create a flourishing and just southwest Washington by fostering impactful giving, trusted partnerships and civic engagement. Its team of experts has partnered with local donors and professional advisors to establish more than 380 charitable funds. Collectively, these funds expand opportunities every year by providing grants for nonprofits and scholarships for students. Find out how you can become a part of its giving community at cfsww.org.