Community Foundation awarded $1.9 million from state

The Washington State Department of Commerce recently awarded $1.9 million to the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington through its Community Reinvestment Plan. President Matt Morton said the Community Foundation will use its Social Justice and Resiliency Fund to regrant these dollars to Clark County nonprofits for capacity building and technical assistance.

“This funding will allow grassroots organizations to grow and thrive in ways that expand vital resources to people who feel the reality of divestment and discrimination every day,” Morton said. “We’re grateful to partner with these organizations in a collective effort to repair systems and improve local lives.”

The plan aims to address racial, economic and social disparities in communities disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs and related policies. According to the state, research showed laws and punishments for drug offenses “unjustly targeted” Black, Latino and Indigenous communities. The Community Foundation lists these priority populations for its grantmaking and will also give preference to culturally specific organizations. More than $470,000 of the Department of Commerce funding has already been distributed to local organizations through the Social Justice and Resiliency Fund, which provides grants on a rolling basis. Nonprofits can learn more and apply at cfsww.org/justice.

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s funding is part of the $12 million earmarked to support local advisory teams, build capacity, and provide technical assistance to impacted individuals and communities. According to Morton, the foundation’s Social Justice and Resiliency Fund and Community Grants Committee respectively provided the mechanism and structure needed to secure the state funding.

About the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington

Established in 1984, the Community Foundation helps residents create a flourishing and just southwest Washington by fostering impactful giving, trusted partnerships and civic engagement. Its team of experts has partnered with local donors and professional advisors to establish more than 380 charitable funds. Collectively, these funds expand opportunities every year by providing grants for nonprofits and scholarships for students. Find out how you can become a part of its giving community at cfsww.org.