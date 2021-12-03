Commission on Aging launches community member survey

The Clark County Commission on Aging recognizes that organizations and individuals who support our community have had to be flexible during the pandemic in order to connect people to vital resources and information. We also know that isolation from daily activities with family and friends has been difficult for many aging adults in our county.

The Commission on Aging is launching a survey to help better understand the ways in which Clark County residents (60 years and older), service providers, caregivers and organizations have been successful in reaching out to one another, and where there are gaps in these connections.

Information gained from the survey will be used by the Commission to help strengthen partnerships with foundations, service providers and businesses to better connect older adults to resources.

Surveys must be received no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Surveys can be found on the Commission on Aging’s webpage at www.clark.wa.gov/aging and are available in English, Spanish and Russian. Paper copies may be requested by contacting Comm-aging@clark.wa.gov or 564-397-4968.

The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan and provides leadership addressing needs of aging community members.

For more about the commission, visit www.clark.wa.gov/aging.

