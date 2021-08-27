Commission invites public for presentation of mid-century modern architectural survey project

The Clark County Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to hear a presentation on the findings of the mid-century modern architectural survey project. The project was to research and identify the county’s mid-century architectural resources.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. during the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission virtual meeting.

Commission meetings currently are being held virtually on the Webex platform. For information on how to join and participate in a commission online meeting, visit https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/historic-preservation-commission.

Clark County enlisted Peter Meijer Architect, PC to utilize a grant funded by the Washington Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) to create a historic context statement for Clark County focusing on post-war development and architectural trends, and to survey forty-three properties in Clark Country constructed between 1950 and 1971. The surveyed buildings included a wide range of property types including residential, commercial and institutional.

The intent of the historic context statement and survey is to raise public awareness about the significance of the county’s mid-century heritage, particularly the mid-century modern style, and the need for preservation of buildings from this period.

The Historic Preservation Commission raises awareness of the county’s historic and cultural resources and serves as the county’s primary resource on historic preservation. For more about the historic preservation program and commission, visit www.clark.wa.gov/planning/historic.

Comments

comments