Columbia Nutritional files for bankruptcy

Columbia Nutritional filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in February. Established in Camas in 1998 with a single manufacturing facility, the company grew extensively over the years to include operations in Ohio. More recently, however, significant financial challenges led Columbia Nutritional to close its Ohio plant and lay off 29 employees at its Vancouver facilities.The Vancouver production facilities remain fully operational during the restructuring and continue to service customers.
