Columbia Credit Union grants $10K to Innovative Services NW

Innovative Services NW has received a $10,000 grant from Columbia Credit Union. A portion of the grant, $3,500, will complete the $107,300 needed for Innovative purchase and implement a new software accounting, HR and fixed asset system, as well as purchase the required hardware upgrades.

The remainder of the funds will be used to update the Vancouver nonprofit’s billing and scheduling software, primarily used by the organization’s Pediatric Therapy Clinic.

Innovative offers an array of services including early learning, child care, employment training and job support for adults with disabilities.

Comments

comments