Clark Public Utilities ranked highest in segment for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power

For the 15th consecutive year, J.D. Power recognized Clark Public Utilities as the highest-ranking utility in residential customer satisfaction among midsize electricity providers in the Western United States.

The J.D. Power 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction with residential electric utilities by examining six key factors, which cover all areas of utility operations: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications and customer care. Surveyed customers scored Clark Public Utilities highest in all six categories the study observed.

Clark Public Utilities’ overall score was 786.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named number one among such an esteemed group of regional utilities,” said Nancy Barnes, president of the Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners. “But to do so for 15 consecutive years reflects this organization’s culture of excellence and exceeding our customers’ expectations of service, reliability, affordability and good stewardship.”

J.D. Power designs and finances the study, a standardized measure of satisfaction available for the electric residential utility industry. More than 102,000 residential electric utility customers throughout the U.S. responded online to the study. Based on these responses, the study compared 145 electric utility brands, collectively serving over 105 million households.

“Our employees worked hard to help customers through the many challenges and unexpected circumstances of the last year, and it’s gratifying to see them receive this recognition,” said Lena Wittler, Clark Public Utilities CEO and General Manager. “We’re eager to review the findings of this year’s study to discover even more ways to better serve our community.”

The West region covers Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah. Midsize utilities in the report serve between 100,000 and 499,999 residential customers.