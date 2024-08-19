Clark County seeks volunteers for Law and Justice council

The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for three seats on the Clark County Law and Justice council. The Law and Justice Council is established by state law to help coordinate activities of the local criminal justice and develop a community corrections plan for local and state corrections services in the county.

One position is for a resident living in the unincorporated area the county.

One position is for a resident living in any incorporated city in the county.

One position is for a representative of the business community.

Residents and business owners from throughout the unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county are encouraged to apply. Meetings are currently held at 8 am on the second Thursday of every other month in person at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., sixth floor, Ste. 680 and online via WebEx.

To apply, submit a brief letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000. Applications can also be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 pm Friday, Sept. 13, 2021.