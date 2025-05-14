Clark County seeks volunteers for Development and Engineering Advisory Board

The Clark County manager is seeking applicants to fill two positions on the Clark County Development and Engineering Advisory Board, DEAB. The positions are for the following: Representative of Southwest Washington Contractor’s Association; Professional associated with Commercial/Industrial Development Industry.

Application deadline for the Contractor’s Association opening is 5 pm July 25, and the deadline for the commercial/industrial opening is 5 pm Monday, June 30. Members shall be appointed or reappointed to three-year terms. Members are eligible for reappointment after their terms expire.

The advisory board reviews policy and county code changes and works on process improvement and fees with the Community Development and Public Works departments. The board’s recommendations are routinely forwarded to the Clark County Council for use by final decision makers. The board consists of three private-sector planners or engineers; one public-sector planner or engineer; one construction contractor; one land developer; one Building Industry Association representative; one professional associated with commercial or industrial development; and two professionals associated with development.

The Development and Engineering Advisory Board, commonly referred to as DEAB, typically meets at 2 pm the first Thursday of the month in the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Victoria Abram, Program Coordinator, P.O. Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98666-9810. Applications can also be emailed to victoria.abram@clark.wa.gov. More information, including meeting agendas and minutes, is available at www.clark.wa.gov/community-development/development-and-engineering-advisory-board.