Clark County seeks volunteer for Larch Corrections Center Task Force

The Clark County Council is looking for a volunteer who resides near the former Larch Corrections Center to serve on the Larch Correction Center Task Force. The task force will identify, plan, and make recommendations for the conversion of the former corrections facility to an alternate use.

The one-year term of this position begins immediately and ends on June 30, 2025. The volunteer will be selected by the county council and may be reimbursed for travel expenses per state statute.

The 2024 Washington State Legislature directed the State Office of Financial Management (OFM) to establish the task force. The task force will meet at a minimum of once every other month from July 2024 to June 2025. OFM plans to schedule the first meeting during the week of July 22. The group must submit its recommendations on alternate uses for the site to the Governor and Legislature by June 30, 2025.

In addition to a volunteer living near the facility, the task force will be made up of representatives from the following organizations:

The state senator and a state representative whose district represents the Yacolt community;

The County Council

The tribe located nearest to the facility;

The County Sheriff’s Office;

The Department of Corrections;

The Department of Ecology;

The Department of Natural Resources;

The Department of Social and Health Services;

The Department of Enterprise Services; and

The Office of Financial Management.

Anyone living near the facility and interested in serving on the task force is encouraged to send a letter of interest to Michell Pfenning, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98660 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, July 10.